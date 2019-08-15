Man arrested after I-81 police pursuit reached speeds of up to 115 mph

WARREN COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County man is facing several charges, including driving under the influence and eluding police, after allegedly leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 115 mph.

Virginia State Police say the incident began as a traffic stop on Wednesday, August 14 at approximately 1 a.m. A trooper initiated the stop for speeding (91 mph in a 70 mph zone) on a 2018 Toyota Corolla that was traveling north on Interstate 81 at the 275-mile marker in Shenandoah County.

After the driver of the Toyota refused to stop, the trooper initiated a pursuit.

State police say the Toyota reached speeds of up to 115 mph during the pursuit that continued into Warren County.

The pursuit came to an end when the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Spencer J. Reimann, lost control of the car and struck the guardrail while attempting to take Exit 13 on I-66.

Reimann, who was not injured in the crash, was arrested for DUI and charged with the one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, one felony count of eluding police, possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substances.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Regional Jail.

Three passengers in the Toyota were also arrested.

Kitkwan Karlo, 20, of Fairfax, and Kyle Lujan, 20 of Vienna, Va., were charged with drunk in public and underage possession of alcohol.

Frederick Maggi, 21, of Fairfax, Va., was charged with drunk in public.