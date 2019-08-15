Track Storms moving through Virginia with Interactive Radar
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Click here for watches and warnings

4 children, 2 adults displaced after lightning strike sparks Henrico house fire

Posted 5:33 pm, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 06:10PM, August 15, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Four children and two adults have been displaced after a lightning strike sparked a house fire in eastern Henrico Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a report of a house that had been struck by lightning and was on fire in the 200 block of Linstead Road at approximately 3:47.

When firefighters arrived, they found a large fire shooting from the attic and roof of the home.

All 6 occupants escaped the home and were uninjured.

Photo Gallery

Firefighters attacked the fire and searching the home for any unknown occupants or pets.  The fire has been marked under control. Firefighters are still checking for small fires hidden in the walls or other areas of the home.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation of suspected heat exhaustion.

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the displaced family.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.