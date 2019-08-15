4 children, 2 adults displaced after lightning strike sparks Henrico house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Four children and two adults have been displaced after a lightning strike sparked a house fire in eastern Henrico Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a report of a house that had been struck by lightning and was on fire in the 200 block of Linstead Road at approximately 3:47.

When firefighters arrived, they found a large fire shooting from the attic and roof of the home.

All 6 occupants escaped the home and were uninjured.

Firefighters attacked the fire and searching the home for any unknown occupants or pets. The fire has been marked under control. Firefighters are still checking for small fires hidden in the walls or other areas of the home.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation of suspected heat exhaustion.

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the displaced family.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.