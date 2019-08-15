Kings Dominion unveils Soak City updates for 2020

DOSWELL, Va. — Kings Dominion unveiled renovations and changes planned for the Coconut Shores section of its Soak City water park for the 2020 season.

“Lighthouse Landing is set in an oversized wading pool and combines the interactivity of a play structure with water slides and provides fun for the whole family,” a park spokesperson said. “The multi-level play structure will feature two gigantic tipping buckets and more than 200 interactive features, eight twisting slides and more.”

The nearby Sand Dune Lagoon serves as a mini wave pool for little swimmers.

“The investment in Soak City demonstrates our commitment to being Virginia’s premier water park,” said Tony Johnson, Vice President and General Manager of Kings Dominion. “Offering a high-quality water park within our amusement park gives guests of every age a chance to cool down during the hottest part of the summer season. It’s our mission to make people happy and we believe our 2020 water park enhancements will go a long way to doing just that.”

