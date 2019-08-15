Henrico sheriff’s grandson saves life of toddler at club pool: ‘He started crying and I just started crying too’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The grandson of Henrico's sheriff is being called a hero.

16-year-old Michael Wood rescued a toddler and brought him back to life Thursday at the Westwood Club swimming pool in Henrico after he nearly drowned.

"A kid brushed up against him and I saw he didn't really move, so I knew something was wrong,” Wood said as he sprang into action.

The lifeguard is no stranger to saving lives. A year ago at the Raintree swimming pool, he rescued an eight-year-old boy who had jumped into the deep end.

On Thursday, the young victim was just two-years-old and in bad shape.

"He was pale blue-grey color and it was really scary,” Wood said. Did his training kick in? “Yes, I knew what I had to do ."

Wood started administering CPR, after about four breaths, he got a good sign. "His cheeks turned bright red, and color returned to his face,” Wood said. “It was scary but I said, ‘praise god.’ He started crying and I just started crying too."

An emotional rescue, and the second one in just over a year.

His grandfather, Sheriff Mike Wade said he tried to call Wood when he heard the news.

"He called me back and said he had saved a two-year-old," Wade said. He says his 16-year-old grandson’s attention to detail and caring personality make him an ideal lifeguard.

"[The rescue] tells me a lot about him,” Wade said. “I couldn't ask for a better grandson. He's my favorite grandson. Of course, he's my only grandson,” Wade said with a laugh.

The toddler is still recovering in the hospital.