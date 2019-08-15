Heart of Palm Salad with Chef K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Williamsburg based Chef and fan favorite Chef K made a return visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen and passed along a delicious and easy to assemble recipe featuring Heart of Palm salad with a cilantro lime vinaigrette. It’s one of the featured items you can enjoy at Chef K’s Summer Luau coming up Saturday, August 17th from 2 to 9pm at The Watermen’s Museum in Yorktown. For more information, you can visit www.chefKcooking.com.

Chef K’s Heart of Palm Salad

Yield: 6 - 8 portions

Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

¼ bunch Fresh Cilantro – remove leaves from stem

2 each Lime – zest & juice

2 Tablespoons Orange Juice

1 Tablespoon Apple Cider Vinegar

¼ cup Honey

1 tsp Fresh ginger root – peeled

1 clove Fresh garlic – peeled

8 slices Pickled Jalapenos

½ cup Olive Oil

Pinch Salt & Fresh ground Pepper

Directions:

Clean and remove the leaves from the stems of the cilantro. Zest and juice the limes. Peel the ginger root and garlic cloves. Combine all the ingredients together and puree in a bar blender or with an immersion blender until smooth.

Salad

Ingredients:

1 can or jar (14oz) Hearts of Palm – drain & slice in ¼” disks

1 can (15oz) Black Beans – drained

1 jar (4oz) Diced Pimentos

½ each Red Onion (small) – dice

1 to 2 ears Corn on the Cob, grilled and cut of the cob

Directions:

Slice the hearts of palm. Combine all the ingredients together in a mixing bowl and toss with the vinaigrette. Serve on a bed of Arugula.

Chefkcooking.com