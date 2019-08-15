Track Storms moving through Virginia with Interactive Radar
Heart of Palm Salad with Chef K

Posted 11:40 am, August 15, 2019, by

 

RICHMOND, Va. - Williamsburg based Chef and fan favorite Chef K made a return visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen and passed along a delicious and easy to assemble recipe featuring Heart of Palm salad with a cilantro lime vinaigrette. It’s one of the featured items you can enjoy at Chef K’s Summer Luau coming up Saturday, August 17th from 2 to 9pm at The Watermen’s Museum in Yorktown.  For more information, you can visit www.chefKcooking.com.

Chef K’s Heart of Palm Salad

Yield: 6 - 8 portions

Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

¼ bunch                 Fresh Cilantro – remove leaves from stem

2 each                   Lime – zest & juice

2 Tablespoons        Orange Juice

1 Tablespoon          Apple Cider Vinegar

¼ cup                     Honey

1 tsp                     Fresh ginger root – peeled

1 clove                   Fresh garlic – peeled

8 slices                 Pickled Jalapenos

½ cup                     Olive Oil

Pinch                     Salt & Fresh ground Pepper

 

Directions:

Clean and remove the leaves from the stems of the cilantro. Zest and juice the limes. Peel the ginger root and garlic cloves. Combine all the ingredients together and puree in a bar blender or with an immersion blender until smooth.

 

Salad

Ingredients:

1 can or jar (14oz)  Hearts of Palm – drain & slice in ¼” disks

1 can (15oz)           Black Beans – drained

1 jar (4oz)             Diced Pimentos

½ each                   Red Onion (small) – dice

1 to 2 ears             Corn on the Cob, grilled and cut of the cob

 

Directions:

Slice the hearts of palm. Combine all the ingredients together in a mixing bowl and toss with the vinaigrette. Serve on a bed of Arugula.

 

Follow Chef K: Chef K Cooking Chefkcooking.com

Chefkcooking.com

