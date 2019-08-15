Get Your Groove on at RVA Fit Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- RVA FIT FEST is a dance fitness event created to bring together the community while raising money for a charitable cause. If you love Cardio fitness formats like Zumba or Hip hop cardio or if you want a chance to try them out, this is the event for you! This is a dance fitness party like no other. Lights and sound are sponsored by DJ Willie Cruz -Studio 1R production (804) 585-6320. Enjoy the 2019 RVA Fit Fest Sunday September 15 from 2 – 5 pm at The Greater Richmond Convention Center.

Admission is $20.

For more information visit www.rvafitfest.com, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2341149136205162/?ti=ia or call 651-338-4311.

RVA Fit Fest was created by La Verne Burrus-Johnson, Owner of iDanze Fitness. Vendors/Sponsors please contact idanzefitness@gmail.com.