Insider tips to enjoying Richmond food festival Fire, Flour & Fork

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s that time again, fam. Fire, Flour & Fork time. Tickets go on sale Friday for the four-day Richmond food feast-ival that runs October 31 thru November 3.

I know looking at all the delicious dinner/lunch/class choices can be daunting, so we went straight to one of the creators of the food event to get her thoughts and how-tos.

Susan Winiecki has a try-it-all approach to the festival. Her suggestions this year include the new Drag Brunch on Saturday, November 2, 2019, which features Neil Patrick Harris’ husband and chef/author of “Wigstock” and “Wig” David Burtka. If during the day on Saturday doesn’t work for you, you can attend “Sampling the Centuries” which will feature over 20 Virginia chefs in the beautiful Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

 

If you’ve always wanted to head to the Inn at Little Washington, but your wallet isn’t quite there yet, you have a chance to hear (and eat truffle popcorn) 3-Michelin Star Chef Patrick O’Connell, recent recipient of the James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award, interviewed by Phillip Rhodes, Garden & Gun’s Executive Managing Editor.

Chef Patrick O’Connell

O’Connell rarely sits for an interview and you can get a photo!

The event takes place over Halloween this year and there are two costume events available for the festival-goer; “Go for Baroque” at Maple & Pine and a costume contest at the Jefferson. You could walk down the formal staircase or chill in pink chairs in your Halloween best with your Halloween bestie. Who hasn’t always wanted to do both?

CBS 6’s premier and premiere foodcast, Eat It, Virginia! will have even more information and some inside looks at the event as we get closer. Check fireflourfork.com for the complete event listings — events are being added daily.

