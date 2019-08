Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2018 Record: 3-7

Head Coach: Ken Wakefield (1st season)

Returning Starters: N/A

Outlook: Wakefield comes down from Culpeper where he led the Blue Devils to 5 playoff appearances in 6 seasons. He takes over a Patriots team that missed the playoffs the last two years. Wakefield will be the program's fourth head coach in the past seven seasons.