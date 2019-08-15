Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- Flame throwing jet cars, fireworks that will light up the sky, and so much more is in store when Extreme Night of Fire rolls into Virginia Motorsports Park Saturday, August 17th. Rick Lindner, VP of Business Operations at Virginia Motorsports Park shared the exciting details. Come on out and enjoy the fun.. at Virginia Motorsports Park 8018 Boydton Plank Road- North Dinwiddie. For more information, you can visit: www.virginiamotorsports.com.

{*This segment is sponsored by Virginia Motorsports Park*}