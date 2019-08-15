Grateful Dead-inspired beer to be served at new Virginia brewery

The Grateful Dead: (l-r) Bob Weir, Donna Godchaux, Jerry Garcia perform on November 11, 1978 (Photo by Fred Hermansky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — More details have emerged about a new brewery coming to Powhatan County.

Jason Miller and Tim Torrez are working to open Crazy Rooster Brewing Co. at 1570 Oakbridge Drive in Powhatan. The duo signed a lease for the space in May, but waited to secure funding and other details before going public with their plans. They hope to open in late 2019 or early 2020.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

