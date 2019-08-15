Chesterfield house fire possibly sparked by lightning strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Four people have been displaced after a Chesterfield house fire that is believed to have been sparked by a lightning strike.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 4800 block of Shepherds Mill Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Units on scene of working incident for a Structure fire in the 4800 block of Shepherds Mill Dr. @NBC12 @CBS6 @CBS6 @CFEMSPIO — Captain J A Harvey (@ltcfde7) August 15, 2019

The flames broke out during a thunderstorm storm that passed through Chesterfield Thursday afternoon. Neighbors say they believe the fire started from a lightning strike on the third floor of the home.

Chesterfield fire officials say the fire has been marked under control and there are no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.