6 Chesterfield County Jail deputies, 3 nurses hospitalized after coming into contact with 'white powdery substance'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — 6 deputies and 3 nurses from Chesterfield County Jail were hospitalized after coming into contact with an ‘unknown white substance.’

Around 9 p.m., deputies at the Chesterfield County Jail were conducting a “shake down,” a practice to identify illegal contraband, of the ‘transit area’ of the jail where new inmates are held until being assigned to the general population.

During the shakedown, deputies came across a white powdery substance and began to experience lightheadedness and rashes.

Chesterfield Police, fire, and EMS arrived on scene to decontaminate the area and determine what the powder was.

Chesterfield Detectives are continuing to investigate the matter with the assistance of Chesterfield Police.

Those hospitalized appear to be in good condition.