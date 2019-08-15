Dale Earnhardt Jr., family, survive plane crash
SEVERE WEATHER ALERT: Click here for watches and warnings

6 Chesterfield County Jail deputies, 3 nurses hospitalized after coming into contact with ‘white powdery substance’

Posted 10:56 pm, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:57PM, August 15, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — 6 deputies and 3 nurses from Chesterfield County Jail were hospitalized after coming into contact with an ‘unknown white substance.’

Around 9 p.m., deputies at the Chesterfield County Jail were conducting a “shake down,” a practice to identify illegal contraband, of the ‘transit area’ of the jail where new inmates are held until being assigned to the general population.

During the shakedown, deputies came across a white powdery substance and began to experience lightheadedness and rashes.

Chesterfield Police, fire, and EMS arrived on scene to decontaminate the area and determine what the powder was.

Chesterfield Detectives are continuing to investigate the matter with the assistance of Chesterfield Police.

Those hospitalized appear to be in good condition.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.