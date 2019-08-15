Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va.-- 29th Annual Down Home Family Reunion, a Celebration of African American Folklife Saturday, August 17, 4pm - 11pm in Abner Clay Park in Downtown Richmond’s Historic Jackson Ward, Belvidere & West Leigh Streets (at I-95 & Exit 76B Interchange)

This year’s event marks the 1619-2019 Commemoration of the arrival of African people to America and the contributions to making America great. The festival presented by Elegba Folklore Society, Inc. Richmond's Cultural Ambassador and other partners.

On stage this year are Jerome Bigfoot Brailey’s Funk Allstars — of the Parliament/Funkadelic Family, Afrobeat and Juju from Bénin, West Africa, Jah Baba, NeoSoul Vocalist, Ms. Tasha Nicole, Full Power Blues, African Dance, Music & the Oral Tradition with Elegba Folklore Society and more. Also in the Park the Interactive Folkloric Demonstrations, The Juanita Ragland Heritage Market, Delicious Down Home Food, Annie Tyler New School Pavilion featuring youthful performers and cultural engagement plus the Waverly Crawley Community Row. The Down Home Family Reunion is free and open to the public, just pay as you go for food and shopping. For more details visit http://efsinc.org/