New ‘high visibility’ crosswalks installed around Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney participated in the installation of a high visibility crosswalk on 10th and Main Street in downtown Richmond Wednesday.

The crosswalk is one of 300 the city planned to complete by the end of 2019.

The new crosswalks were of the Vision Zero Initiative, which aims to eliminate injuries and fatalities on the road. The goal is to completely eliminate road-related fatalities by 2030.

"This is the sort of new infrastructure we want to have in the city of Richmond," said Stoney. "To build a more multi-mobile community, so a place where people can commute using a bike, or walk to work. That’s the sort of community we want to build."

Mayor Stoney said the city has re-timed 400 traffic signals since last year. Tuesday the city installed bike lanes at Williamsburg Road and Stony Run Road.