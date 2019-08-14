Two Richmond-based health clinics among 21 across VA that will share $3.4 mill to combat addiction crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, VA. — Two Richmond-based health clinics are among 21 across Virginia that will share millions of dollars of federal funding to help combat the addiction crisis.

U.S. Senators Mark Warner (D - Virginia) and Tim Kaine (D - Virginia) announced on Tuesday that the state would receive over $3.4-million-dollars from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“This federal funding will help ensure that these clinics can continue to provide lifesaving treatment for addiction,” Sens. Warner and Kaine said in a joint statement. “With many Virginia communities affected by substance abuse, we’re pleased to announce these grants to help clinics across the Commonwealth tackle this crisis.”

The two Richmond locations, Daily Planet Health Services and the Vernon J. Harris East End Community Health Center (a part of the Capital Area Health Network), will each receive $167,000.

“It’s been ecstatic,” said Paul Brasler, the Behavioral Health Coordinator at Daily Planet Health Services in reaction to the funding announcement. “Because it’s the latest in additional support we’ve been getting from the federal government to try to not just combat the opioid epidemic, but also to really try to help people in a holistic manner. Instead of just trying to play whack-a-mole with problems, for lack of a better word, actually trying to create an integrated approach.”

Brasler said the funding will be used to expand their support services in the Behavioral Health department.

“Folks that are actually helping the therapists and the psychiatrists,” added Brasler. “It’s going to help them better do their job.”

Brasler said along with provide better service to their 1,200 contacts each month, he expects them to be able to add more patients. He added that their behavioral health program has doubled in size in the past two years thanks to support from the federal and state governments and because of the hard work of the employees.

The other 19 clinics that will receive funding are as follows:

· Rockbridge Area Free Clinic of Lexington, VA will receive $167,000

· Tri-Area Community Health of Laurel Fork, VA will receive $167,000

· Blue Ridge Medical Center, Inc. of Arrington, VA will receive $167,000

· Central Virginia Health Services of New Canton, VA will receive $167,000

· Portsmouth Community Health Center, Inc. of Portsmouth, VA will receive $167,000

· Peninsula Institute for Community Health of Newport News, VA will receive $167,000

· Neighborhood Health of Alexandria, VA will receive $167,000

· Clinch River Health Services, Inc. of Dungannon, VA will receive $167,000

· Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center of Roanoke, VA will receive $167,000

· St. Charles Health Council, Inc. of Jonesville, VA will receive $167,000

· Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. of Onancock, VA will receive $167,000

· Johnson Health Center of Madison Heights, VA will receive $167,000

· Highland Medical Center, Inc. of Monterey, VA will receive $86,657

· Piedmont Access to Health Services (PATHS) of Danville, VA will receive $167,000

· Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Inc. of Saltville, VA will receive $167,000

· Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness of Martinsville, VA will receive$166,978

· Harrisonburg Community Health Center, Inc. of Harrisonburg, VA will receive $167,000

· Free Clinic Of The New River Valley, Inc. of Christiansburg, VA will receive $167,000

· Greater Prince William Community Health Center of Woodbridge, VA will receive $167,000

This funding was awarded through HHS’s Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Integrated Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) Program.