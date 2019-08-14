× Students see if they have what it takes to work for the FBI

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — More than 30 high school juniors and seniors from across Central Virginia visited the FBI office in Henrico recently.

There, Assistant Special Agent Neil Mathison showed them what “the bureau” was all about.

“It exposes them to many programs the bureau works, such as ERT-Evidence Recovery, behavioral analysis, SWAT,” Mathison said. “It goes over some of the crimes we investigate such as public corruption, civil rights, violent gangs.”

It wasn’t easy to get here. The students responded to a statewide press release to see if they would be interested in a career in law enforcement.

“This is potentially something that if these individuals are interested in law enforcement, not necessarily FBI, but state or local or whatever that may be, it might foster that interest a little bit more,” he said.

The agents are trying to impress upon the students that what they see in the news, FBI agents doing their jobs, comes with a lot of training and education.

“Seeing that the youth, this next generation coming up, is interested and passionate about law enforcement, it makes me feel good and energizes me actually,” Mathison said.

Building Better Minds with Rob Cardwell airs Wednesdays on CBS 6.