Richmond SPCA to waive adoption fees in effort to Clear the Shelter

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond SPCA is waiving adoption fees for one day only, in celebration of the nationwide Clear the Shelters pet adoption initiative.

For the fifth consecutive year, Richmond SPCA will waive adoption fees for all approved adopters. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, August 17 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

“The Richmond SPCA’s knowledgeable adoption counselors will be working very hard to match dozens of deserving pets with responsible, loving and lasting homes throughout the day,” said a Richmond SPCA spokesperson.

Officials say historically, the Clear the Shelters initiative has been their largest single day of adoptions, with 88 pets placed during the 2018 event.

All dogs must have a collar and a leash to go home, and all cats must leave in an appropriate carrier. If you do not already have these items, the Richmond SPCA will have these available for purchase at an onsite gift shop.

Adoption fees for adult dogs (ages 6 months and older) are usually $125 and $95 for Adult cats (ages 6 months and older.

Click here to see all available cats.

Click here to see all available dogs.