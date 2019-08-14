× Richmond man accused of stealing PlayStation and fleeing on bicycle

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Richmond man has been arrested after deputies say he stole two Sony PlayStation 4 video game consoles from a Best Buy store in Stafford County.

On Tuesday, August 13, a deputy responded to a reported shoplifting at the Best Buy located at 1455 Stafford Market Place at approximately 10:09 a.m.

“A male subject was observed leaving the store with two PlayStation 4 video game consoles tucked under his arms. He then strapped the items to his bicycle using a bungee cord and fled in the direction of the commuter lot,” said a Stafford Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Robert Washington Jr., of Richmond, was located riding his bicycle on Worth Avenue near a Home Depot parking lot.

After initially trying the evade a deputy, Washington lost control of his bicycle and was arrested. The stolen PlayStations were returned to the store, according to police.

Washington was charged with concealment of merchandise and grand larceny. He was also served an outstanding warrant out of Henrico County for a good behavior violation.

Washington is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.