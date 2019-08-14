Kings Dominion offering free admission for teachers, school staff

DOSWELL, Va. – As a special thank you, Kings Dominion is offering free admission for teachers and school staff just in time for back-to-school week.

The amusement park is offering free admission for teachers, faculty, and staff during their Teacher Appreciation Weekend, which is Labor Day weekend, August 30 to September 2.

“School staff members from any county are included during this special week of appreciation – just present your valid school employee ID or a valid teaching license with a photo ID at the front gate to accept our form of gratitude for you,” Kings Dominion wrote on their website.

Friends and family of school staff members can receive reduced admission as a part of the perk. They can receive $25.00 admission and an all-day drink wristband for $7 by using this link.

“Thank you again to all those who lend a helping hand in preparing and inspiring our children, here’s to a great start to the 2019 – 2020 school year,” they wrote.

For more information about Teacher Appreciation Weekend, click here.