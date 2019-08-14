× Company offers Friends fans $1,000 to watch 60 episodes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A Utah-based communications company is offering one lucky Friends fan $1,000 to watch 25 hours of the hit 1990s sitcom. The offer coincidences with the show’s 25th anniversary.

“In honor of the 25th anniversary of Friends’ debut, one lucky candidate’s task will be to watch 25 hours’ worth of the show (roughly 60 episodes) before September 22, 2019. As you work your way through the show, you’ll also be required to live-tweet throughout your experience,” a company spokesperson said. “Once you have completed your marathon, tweet a picture of yourself celebrating the day of September 22 with your own friends (be sure to tag @FrontierCorp in your post) and we will send you your hard-earned reward!”

The perfect candidate will be organized, detail-oriented, and have an active Twitter account. While no college degree is necessary, nor will there be a drug test, applicants must be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident.

Interested candidates can easily apply here.

