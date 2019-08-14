× Suspicious substance retrieved at Chesterfield Courthouse

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a suspicious substance arrived at the Chesterfield County Courthouse.

“At 10:19 a.m. Wednesday, Chesterfield County Fire and EMS notified the Virginia State Police of a suspicious substance that had arrived by U.S. Mail at an office within the Chesterfield County Courthouse,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “State police have responded to the scene to contain and retrieve the substance for analysis and identification.”

The incident was confined to the clerk’s office, according to a Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

No injuries have been reported.

