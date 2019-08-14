CBS 6 Night with Richmond Kickers

1 injured in Church Hill stabbing
The Richmond Kickers will host Family Fest at City Stadium Saturday, August 17, presented by WTVR CBS 6. The party starts at 5:30 p.m. with half off craft beers until 6:00 p.m. and live music from the Cary Street Ramblers. The Kickers will take the field at 7:00 p.m. to host Toronto FC II.

CBS 6 has partnered with Star Auto Sales to give away two used cars during halftime of the match. Fans can register inside City Stadium after the gates open at 5:30 p.m. Winners can only win one of the cars.

Tickets for Saturday’s match are on sale now at RichmondKickers.com. Bring the family and save with the Family Four-Pack, which includes four (4) General Admission tickets to the Aug. 17 match plus two (2)  8″ Papa John’s Pizza vouchers, redeemable at the central concession stand, all for only $40. For more information visit https://www.richmondkickers.com/news_article/show/1040832-family-fest-this-saturday

 

 

 

 

