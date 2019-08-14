1 injured in Church Hill stabbing
Posted 5:19 pm, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:08PM, August 14, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – One person has been transported to the hospital after a stabbing in Church Hill late Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at North 25th and Q Streets at approximately 4:19 p.m.

Crime Insider sources say the victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

