Woman wanted for sexually assaulting two victims at Fredericksburg restaurant

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Police are searching for a woman who is accused of sexually assaulting two victims inside of a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Fredericksburg.

The two separate incidents occurred at the Buffalo Wild Wings located at 1638 Carl D. Silver Parkway on the night of August 9 and the early morning hours of August 10.

The two female victims, who are not known to one another, reported that the suspect approached them and struck up a conversation. They said the female suspect acted intoxicated and asked them to accompany her to the restroom.

While escorting the woman to the restroom, both victims say they were sexually assaulted.

The first incident occurred at approximately 9:00 p.m. while the second incident occurred at 1:30 a.m.

Police say one of the victims captured video of the suspect leaving the restaurant.

The suspect is described as a black female in her mid-thirties or forties. She is approximately 5’2” to 5’7” tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a white t-shirt and skinny jeans at the time of the incidents.

The Fredericksburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding these incidents to call 540-373-3122.