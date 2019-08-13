State reveals its list of Virginia’s top-selling liquor brands

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) announced it set a new state record. Fiscal year 2019 revenue finished in excess of $1 billion, up $71.8 million over the previous year, according to the state alcohol agency.

“ABC’s revenue growth is primarily the result of adding stores around the state to improve customer convenience, a robust series of targeted seasonal promotional campaigns and changing consumer trends,” Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill said. “We opened seven new stores in the last fiscal year, which provided greater accessibility for customers and increased sales. Customers aren’t necessarily drinking more; they’re buying more premium products that have a higher per bottle price tag. Additionally, they’re choosing distilled spirits over other products.”

According to fiscal year 2019 sales, the top five brands purchased in Virginia ABC stores were:

1. Tito’s Handmade – vodka

2. Hennessy VS – cognac/armagnac

3. Jack Daniel’s 7 Black – Tennessee whiskey

4. Jim Beam – straight bourbon

5. Fireball Cinnamon – imported cordial

