The Importance of Human Interaction

Posted 11:37 am, August 13, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va- Would you prefer a card or a text? People often look for authentic connections however texts and social media take center stage. Psychiatrist Dr. Vania Manipod joined us live via satellite to discuss the emotional impact of non-digital touchpoints in the digital age.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.