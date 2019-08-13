Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Andre Smith from Commonwealth Senior Living made a return trip to our LIVE show to pass along his recipe for Steak Taco Lettuce Wraps that can be prepared in under 20 minutes. For more information you can visit https://www.commonwealthsl.com/

Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 6-8 minutes Ready Time: 16-18 minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients

- 12oz Ny Strip Steak (cut into thin strips) - 1/4 cup of assorted bell peppers (Julienne) - 1 small sweet Vidalia onion (Julienne) - 1-1/2 tbsp chili powder - ¼ tsp cayenne pepper - ½ tsp garlic powder - 1 tsp cumin - Salt & Pepper, to taste

- 3oz Tequila (Patron preferred)

- 3oz grapeseed oil

- 4 romaine hearts (Cut in half)

Optional Toppings: Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Sour Cream, Cilantro, and Queso Fresco

Instructions

1. In a small bowl, mix together dry taco seasoning ingredients and set aside.

2. In a large skillet on medium-high heat add 3oz of grapeseed oil, sauté peppers and onion until fork tender.

3. Add steak to the onions and peppers halfway through the cooking process. Also, adding the taco seasoning to the mixture. Cook steak until medium rare/medium.

4. Add the Tequila to the pan and let simmer for 1-2 minutes.

5. Place 4 halved romaine lettuce hearts on a large plate. Neatly place steak mixture onto the center of the lettuce leaves. Top with optional toppings, if you wish and enjoy!