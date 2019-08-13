Teen dies in front yard
Missing girl last seen leaving church
Track Severe Storms

Richmond Police names 24-year veteran as new LGBTQ liaison

Posted 3:45 pm, August 13, 2019, by

Captain Michael Bender

RICHMOND, Va. – A 24-year Richmond Police Department veteran has been named as the department’s new LGBTQ liaison.

Captain Michael Bender was appointed to the position by Chief William Smith, replacing Captain Daniel Minton who is now the commander of Fourth Precinct.

“Captain Bender took over as the commander of the Community, Youth, and Intervention Services (CYIS) Unit earlier this year and I am pleased he has agreed to assume this additional duty,” said Chief Smith. “It’s a natural fit because he leads many of our outreach efforts.”

Bender says his goal is to build on the strong foundation that Minton established.

“I want to continue to enhance the relationship between RPD officers and members of the LGBTQ community,” he added.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.