Richmond offers free back-to-school vaccinations, physicals for kids

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond City Health District’s Back-to-School Clinic (for Richmond residents only) is scheduled for Friday, August 23, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“All vaccinations for daycare and school entry will be available for children age four and older,” a Richmond City Health District spokesperson said. “Free school entry physicals will be offered in partnership with the VCU School of Nursing. No sports physicals at this event.”

The clinic takes place at 400 East Cary Street.

“Parents are asked to bring their child’s immunization shot records. If you are insured, please bring your insurance card,” the spokesperson continued. “Food and beverages will not be permitted inside the clinic, so please eat before your arrival.”

Click here for more information.