× Missing 16-year-old girl last seen leaving church in Goochland

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. – Goochland deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Henrico teenager.

Justus Vaughan, 16, was last seen at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Monday, August 12. She was seen leaving Hope Church alone on foot in Goochland County.

She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, blue jean shorts, white tennis shoes, and carrying a black bag.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Goochland County Sheriff’s Office at 804.556.5349.