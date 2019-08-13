Missing 16-year-old girl last seen leaving church

Missing 16-year-old girl last seen leaving church in Goochland

Posted 12:54 pm, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:56PM, August 13, 2019

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. – Goochland deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Henrico teenager.

Justus Vaughan, 16, was last seen at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Monday, August 12. She was seen leaving Hope Church alone on foot in Goochland County.

She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, blue jean shorts, white tennis shoes, and carrying a black bag.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Goochland County Sheriff’s Office at 804.556.5349.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.