Meet the Candidates: Pete Wells, Libertarian candidate in House District 71

Posted 10:25 pm, August 13, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — While much the country’s political focus is on the 2020 presidential race, Virginia’s November elections will see every seat in the Virginia General Assembly up for grabs.

CBS 6 invited the candidates from each Senate and House district in the Richmond Metro area to talk about their campaigns.

Pete Wells is a Libertarian candidate in House District 71, currently held by incumbent Del. Jeff Bourne.

Watch the full interview above. 

