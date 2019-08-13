RICHMOND, Va- Executive Chef Steven Sowell of The Hound's Tale in Williamsburg prepared a savory Irish Cream Cheesecake. The dish includes Oreo Crust and is topped with chocolate ganache. For more tasty dishes from Steven’s restaurant visit them on line at http://www.thehoundstale.com/
Irish Cream Cheese Cake
2.5Lb Cream Cheese
1.5 Cup Granulated Sugar
4 Tbls All Purpose Flour
5 Whole Eggs
3 Egg Yolks
1 oz Irish Cream/ Baileys
Oreo Crust
1/2 oz Butter
6 oz Oreo Ground
For topping:
3 oz Chocolate Ganache