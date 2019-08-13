Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- Executive Chef Steven Sowell of The Hound's Tale in Williamsburg prepared a savory Irish Cream Cheesecake. The dish includes Oreo Crust and is topped with chocolate ganache. For more tasty dishes from Steven’s restaurant visit them on line at http://www.thehoundstale.com/

Irish Cream Cheese Cake

2.5Lb Cream Cheese

1.5 Cup Granulated Sugar

4 Tbls All Purpose Flour

5 Whole Eggs

3 Egg Yolks

1 oz Irish Cream/ Baileys

Oreo Crust

1/2 oz Butter

6 oz Oreo Ground

For topping:

3 oz Chocolate Ganache