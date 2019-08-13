Missing 16-year-old girl last seen leaving church

Irish Cream Cheese Cake

Posted 11:40 am, August 13, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va- Executive Chef Steven Sowell of The Hound's Tale in Williamsburg prepared a savory Irish Cream Cheesecake. The dish includes Oreo Crust and is topped with chocolate ganache. For more tasty dishes from Steven’s restaurant visit them on line at http://www.thehoundstale.com/

 

Irish Cream Cheese Cake

2.5Lb Cream Cheese

1.5 Cup Granulated Sugar

4 Tbls All Purpose Flour

5 Whole Eggs

3 Egg Yolks

1 oz Irish Cream/ Baileys

 Oreo Crust

1/2 oz Butter

6 oz Oreo Ground

For topping:

3 oz Chocolate Ganache

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.