How families and teachers can access the supplies they need for back-to-school

RICHMOND, Va. -- In three weeks, the pool parties and playground days come to an end for most public school children in Central Virginia. The first day of the 2019 school year is September 3rd in most local districts.

If the old saying, "proper preparation breeds success" holds true, then having the proper school supplies day one is extremely important. Still, school supply lists are long and expensive, and many families and teachers cannot afford even the basic school supplies.

Organizations, school advocacy groups, and school districts have been working all summer to make sure families in need get the supplies necessary to start the year off on the right foot. With only three weeks until the school year begins, CBS 6 worked to find out how families and teachers could access the resources they need.

Church groups and companies host school supply drives on their own, so education advocates suggest connecting with one in your area to see if they are hosting one. Also, the Chesterfield Education Foundation said many school principals have access to resources that will help families lighten the load on their back to school supply list. CEF suggests contacting your school's principal or front office for advice on obtaining school supplies.

There are still several major back to school events planned for the next few weeks.

The Chesterfield Education Foundation said local groups and companies can host their own back to school supply drives and drop them off at 10107 Krause Road (Monday-Thursday 7:00-5:00).

