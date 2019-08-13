× Henrico mansion gets $10 million price tag: ‘Like living in a resort’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One of the largest tracts of residential real estate along western Henrico’s River Road corridor hit the market over the weekend, in what is by far – at just under eight figures – the priciest suburban home listing in the area in recent memory.

The 261-acre Glen Roy estate at 8899 River Road was put up for sale Friday with an asking price of $9.98 million. Joyner Fine Properties’ Richard Bower has the listing, which has a no-show provision through Sept. 1.

