Henrico mansion gets $10 million price tag: ‘Like living in a resort’
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One of the largest tracts of residential real estate along western Henrico’s River Road corridor hit the market over the weekend, in what is by far – at just under eight figures – the priciest suburban home listing in the area in recent memory.
The 261-acre Glen Roy estate at 8899 River Road was put up for sale Friday with an asking price of $9.98 million. Joyner Fine Properties’ Richard Bower has the listing, which has a no-show provision through Sept. 1.
Keep reading on Richmond BizSense.
Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!
Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.
37.575088 -77.586044