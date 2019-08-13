× Night at the Museum: New Edward Hopper exhibition offers guests the chance to sleep at the VMFA

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 60 Edward Hopper paintings, drawings, watercolors, and illustrations will go on display at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts this October.

Edward Hopper and the American Hotel will open at the museum October 26. It is the show’s only East Coast venue.

“As part of this exhibition, VMFA will recreate Western Motel, one of Hopper’s best-known paintings, as a three-dimensional simulated motel space, giving visitors the chance to ‘step inside’ his work,” a VMFA spokesperson said. “Through the ‘Hopper Hotel Experience,’ guests will have the opportunity to stay at the museum overnight in a room inspired by Western Motel.”

Guests will be able to purchase overnight packages that include dinner at Amuse and a guided tour by the curator. An announcement about reservations will be made later this month.

