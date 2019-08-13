Creating Memories That Can Last A Lifetime

RICHMOND, Va- Students who travel abroad create memories that will last a lifetime. Teen Prodigy and Entrepreneur Elijah Coles-Brown is here along with Suzie Hester, the Director of the Spanish Language and Global Citizenship at JR Tucker High School. The duo is here to share the exciting details behind the Spanish Immersion Program that gives students the chance to experience the vibrant culture of Spain.
