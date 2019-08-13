Beauty Bar By Faith

Posted 11:25 am, August 13, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va- Beauty Bar By Faith, a store offering natural cosmetics and products is new on the first floor of Regency Mall! Virginia This Morning Host Jessica Noll took a trip to the new location to chat with Owner Tracey Mclean about the stores opening. Beauty Bar By Faith will offer natural, cruelty-free, paraben-free, vegan, and holistic products. For more information give them a call at 470-330-0533 or visit online at wewearfaith.com.

Receive 15% off with with promo code “VA MORNINGS”.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BEAUTY FAR BY FAITH*}

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.