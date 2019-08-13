Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- Beauty Bar By Faith, a store offering natural cosmetics and products is new on the first floor of Regency Mall! Virginia This Morning Host Jessica Noll took a trip to the new location to chat with Owner Tracey Mclean about the stores opening. Beauty Bar By Faith will offer natural, cruelty-free, paraben-free, vegan, and holistic products. For more information give them a call at 470-330-0533 or visit online at wewearfaith.com.

