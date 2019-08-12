RICHMOND, Va- The WE CARE festival is a popular event dedicated to health and wellness for the people of Richmond. Full of family-friendly activities for all ages, the we care festival is a terrific way to spend your Saturday supporting and enjoying your community. Event Organizer Monica Crosby and Marks and Harrison Sponsor Penn Crawford shared the details. The 13th annual WE CARE will take place Saturday, Aug 17 from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. at the Hotchkiss Field Community Center. The community-focused festival celebrates health, wellness, education and resident empowerment.