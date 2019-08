× Two gunshot victims arrive to Richmond hospital

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police are investigating a double shooting after two victims arrived to a hospital early Monday morning.

Officers first responded to the 1900 block of Redd St around 12:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Once on scene they did not find any victims, but shortly after that two victims arrived to a local hospital.

Investigators say the two victims were shot in Mosby Court. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.