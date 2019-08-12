× Topgolf Richmond looking to hire 400 people at hiring event

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Topgolf Richmond is looking to hire 400 full-time and part-time associates at a hiring event on Tuesday.

The multi-level golf range and entertainment complex will be located at 2308 Westwood Avenue. Officials say the location is in the final stages of construction and is expected to be completed later this year.

Topgolf Richmond will hold their first MISSION: Ambition recruitment event on Tuesday, August 13 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Recruiters are looking to hire front of the house positions like servers, bartenders, bussers, runners, and guest services.

“Applicants are inspired to leave their dress-up clothes and pre-rehearsed answers at the door and start thinking mission-minded. Their time interviewing will consist of gathering intel and navigating through group activities, interactive panel interviews, one-on-one convos with Topgolf’s venue leadership teams, games and more,” said a Topgolf spokesperson. “We promise it’s not like any other event you have been too.”

Topgolf job perks include free Topgolf game play, food, and beverage discounts, plus the opportunity to obtain medical, vision and dental insurance and participate in a 401(k) retirement savings program.

The Topgolf Richmond hiring event will be held at the 55,000-square-foot facility. For more information about the hiring event, click here.

Topgolf currently has three locations in Virginia – Alexandria, Loudoun County, and Virginia Beach.