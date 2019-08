Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- The Slack Family Bluegrass Band, is a popular ensemble that’s still celebrating the release of its new CD, “Graceful Drifters”. Band members Joe Wharff, Andy Burns, Greg Harrup, and Lance Koehler performed two of their hit songs “Walk On Boy” and “Ginseng Sullivan” . You can catch them perform LIVE on stage, Thursday, August 15th from 7:30pm – 9:30pm at Firehouse Theatre. For more information, you can visit: http://www.slackfamily.com.