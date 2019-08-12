× Police ID woman killed on Route 360

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — Police identified a Maryland woman killed in a crash on Route 360 in Nottoway County.

Shelby G. Hamilton, 60, of Mitchellville, Maryland died in the Sunday morning crash on Route 360 near Route 647.

“A 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling east on Route 360 when it ran off the right side of the road and then overturned at least three times across the eastbound lanes,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The vehicle came to rest partially in the median.”

The crash remained under investigation.