× Police search for 16-year-old missing from Mechanicsville

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking the public’s help in locating a teenager missing out of Hanover.

Artimis Isqueirdo, 16, was last seen at his home in Mechanicsville on August 11.

Isqueirdo is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’6” tall and 110 lbs. He is believed to still be in the Mechanicsville area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Artimis Isqueirdo is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.