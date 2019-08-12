Mourning widow desperate to find late husband’s belongings that disappeared from hospital room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A grieving Tappahannock widow is desperate to find her husband's personal belongings that disappeared from his hospital room shortly after his death in March.

Robyn Butler lost her husband of 41 years on March 25th, five weeks after he was admitted to VCU Medical Center due to complications from congestive heart failure.

She says John Butler, J.B., was her best friend and soul mate, and that the past five months of mourning have been very difficult.

"That man was my world, losing him I can't describe," Butler says. "Even this day, it still hurts. When I hear a song on the radio and it brings me to tears."

Butler says she is clinging to the memories of the years with her husband, including a second honeymoon to Rhode Island. The couple had five children and eight grandchildren.

While Butler says she's packed up several of her husband's personal belongings as she prepares to sell their house, she says she's missing some important items that have special meaning to her.

In the weeks that followed John Butler's death, the family realized they were never given his flannel shirt, hoodie sweatshirt, dark-colored slacks and shoes and a set of house and car keys, with a small pill bottled attached.

Belongings that Butler was wearing when he was admitted to the hospital's emergency room and then 10th floor cardiac unit on February 14th.

"He was in different rooms at the time and they were always making sure his stuff was with him," Butler says.

However, after his death, Butler says the belongings disappeared. She last noticed them on the top shelf of a closet in his room. Butler says her son went to the hospital twice in search of them, but wasn't given access to try and find the belongings. She says a lost and found was mentioned but says her son wasn't given the clearance to look.

"I would just like to know what happened to his clothes, that's all," Butler says. "I'd like to be able to have them back if possible. If I can't have them back, I'd be very heartbroken."

While Butler says her husband's belonging have no monetary value and door locks can always be changed, she says they belonged to the man she now mourns and is hoping for some closure.

VCU Medical Center is looking into the matter but didn't have answers at the time of publication. Butler says even if the hospital accidentally discarded her husband's belongings that her family would like to be informed.