Missing Senior Alert issued for cognitively impaired man who may be in danger, driving to VA

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Police have issued a missing senior alert for a cognitively impaired man who may be in danger and need medical attention.

The Signal Mountain Police Department of Tennessee is looking for George M. Holton Jr., a 79-year-old white male, weighing 145, lbs and 5′ 10″ tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He is believed to be driving a black 2018 Chevrolet Traverse, Tennessee license plate 5G68P9.

Holton is believed to be in danger and was last seen on 10 a.m. on August 12 at 540 Creemore road in Raleigh, NC.

He is believed to be traveling in Suffolk County, Virginia.

Police say Holton suffers from a cognitive impairment and that his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. He also may need medical attention.

Please contact the Hamilton County, Tennessee emergency communication center, Sergeant Bingham at 1-423-622-0022 if located.