Richmond driver hits man in crosswalk near Turning Basin

August 12, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a driver while crossing a Richmond street.

“A male pedestrian [was] crossing S. 14th Street, from the east side of the street to the west side in the crosswalk, was struck by a vehicle heading south on S. 14th Street,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.”

Richmond Police are still investigating the August 5 crash.

Richmond Police are trying to identify any witnesses to this crash. Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Monica Fecht at (804) 646-6190 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

