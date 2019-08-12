Jon Burkett surprises Chesterfield apartment complex residents with gift cards

Posted 11:44 pm, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50PM, August 12, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- For this week's episode of CBS 6 Gives, Crime Insider Jon Burkett surprised residents of the Mallard Cove apartment complex at the Police National Night Out  Event with some gift card for residents facing hard times.

One resident, who had recently suffered a stroke, told Jon that he was doing much better now.

Burkett also surprised residents who were preparing to move into the apartment complex. "Stock your fridge or get that new lamp you wanted," Burkett suggested.

CBS 6 Gives honors folks who do so much for the community with the hope others will be inspired to pay it forward. You can watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments here.

Watch CBS 6 Gives Mondays on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

 

