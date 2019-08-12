Get a Double Dose of Cheese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- Today we enjoyed some delicious Tex Mex on our live show courtesy of Gerard Salerno from Richmond’s Local Restaurant Tijuana Flats. Gerard showed us the secret behind the secret menu’s “Double Stack Cheesy Tacos” For more information, you can visit https://tijuanaflats.com/ .

Instructions

(2) soft 7" flour or wheat tortillas (warmed on the flat top or in the melter)

(2) hard taco shells Spread

1/2 spoodle of queso coast to coast on each soft tortilla

Wrap the soft tortillas around the hard taco shells, using the queso to hold in place

Then top with:

(2) spoodles of filling coast to coast (1 spoodle in each shell; 1/2 & 1/2 if with meat and bean)

Lettuce coast to coast

Sprinkle diced tomatoes coast to coast

Sprinkle diced onions coast to coast

(2) clicks of sour cream coast to coast (1 click in each shell)

(4) jalapeño slices (2 slices in each shell)

Sprinkle cheese coast to coast

Serve on a metal tray with chips

"Make it a meal" will go on a black plate