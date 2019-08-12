Friend who provided Dayton shooter with body armor to face federal charges, source says

DAYTON, Ohio — A person who provided Dayton shooter Connor Betts the body armor he used during his attack will face federal firearms charges, a law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told CNN on Monday.

The suspect also falsified information on federal firearms forms related to two handguns and a pistol version of a rifle, which the person owned, the source said. Those three weapons were not used in the August 4 Dayton attack, the source said.

The source would not identify the person being charged but characterized the person as Betts’ friend.

Armed with a .223-caliber high-capacity rifle with 100-round drum magazines, Betts fired 41 shots in fewer than 30 seconds, killing his sister, Megan, and eight others in Dayton’s entertainment district, police said.

Police officers on patrol fatally shot Betts shortly after he opened fire.

Though police have not announced a motive in the Dayton shooting, memories from former classmates and posts on his apparent Twitter account show that the gunman took a deep interest in violence and had easy access to powerful firearms.

He also expressed interest in committing a mass shooting, Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said.

Federal officials are scheduled to announce more details in the body armor case Monday afternoon in Dayton.