Dairy Queen building stand-alone shop in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A second-generation Dairy Queen franchisee has Chesterfield County on her expansion map.
Jane Blackburn and her husband Michael plan to build a new stand-alone location of the ice cream chain in the soon-to-be Publix-anchored Charter Colony shopping center.
Keep reading on Richmond BizSense.
Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!
Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.