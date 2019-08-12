× Dairy Queen building stand-alone shop in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A second-generation Dairy Queen franchisee has Chesterfield County on her expansion map.

Jane Blackburn and her husband Michael plan to build a new stand-alone location of the ice cream chain in the soon-to-be Publix-anchored Charter Colony shopping center.

